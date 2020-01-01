Do You Know a Child Who Needs Our Help?

1970-2020

50+ Years of Caring For Children

"For we are God's handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do"

- Ephesians 2:10

We here at Albuquerque Christian Children's Home have made it our mission to love and care for as many children as we can. We are a Non-Profit 501 (c)(3) Ministry dedicated to providing the very best physical, psychological, and spiritual care for school-aged children who have been neglected, abused, or are in need of a safe home. We do not take any state or federal funding, so we rely solely on donations from businesses, organizations, and churches, and individuals like you.